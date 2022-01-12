Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Size Worth $12.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device contract research organization market size is expected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. During the second half of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the market witnessed a surge in demand for CRO services as compared to the first half, where the growth was stagnant.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The clinical segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecasted period

The clinical monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to an increasing number of clinical trials, which require a large amount of monitoring

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period

North America was the second-largest regional market in 2020 and is estimated to maintain the leading position over the forecast period

The government support for R&D activities through grants & funds to research institutes & companies has driven the market growth in this region

Read 120 page market research report, "Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Preclinical, Clinical), By Service (Regulatory/Medical Affairs, Clinical Monitoring), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The main driver of the market includes time-saving, cost efficiency, and expertise in the area, which accelerates the process of devices reaching the market. In addition, outsourcing to a CRO with precise expertise in a medical device helps in meeting the complex regulatory requirements and audits as they work on it on a daily basis.

They also have access to the most advanced technological resources, such as all the latest and most advanced hardware, software, and internet-based applications, to make the process fast and maintain quality. The presence of well-established players, mid-size firms, and a number of new start-ups offering great opportunities are also contributing to the medical device CRO market growth. Moreover, the focus of the regulatory authority towards the treatment of the disease and funding in the medical device market has increased for the rapid testing, production, and manufacturing of medical devices required for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device contract research organization market on the basis of phase, service, and region:

Medical Device CRO Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Preclinical



Clinical

Medical Device CRO Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Project Management/Clinical Supply Management



Data Management



Regulatory/Medical Affairs



Medical Writing



Clinical Monitoring



Quality Management/Assurance



Bio-statistics



Investigator Payments



Laboratory



Patient & Site Recruitment



Technology



Others

Medical Device CRO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market

Icon Plc

IQVIA

Covance

Charles River Laboratories

Syneos Health

MedPace

Promedica International

Wuxi AppTec

Eurofins

Qserve Group

Check out more studies related to medical and healthcare CRO, published by Grand View Research:

Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market - The global healthcare contract research organization market size was valued at USD 40.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing investment in R&D programs, preference for outsourcing activities due to time and cost constraints, and patent expiration in the healthcare sector are the key factors anticipated to drive the market.

- The global healthcare contract research organization market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing investment in R&D programs, preference for outsourcing activities due to time and cost constraints, and patent expiration in the healthcare sector are the key factors anticipated to drive the market. Contract Research Organization Market - The global contract research organization market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Any organization that provides support to the medical device industries, pharmaceutical firms, etc. in the form of outsourced research services on a contractual basis is called contract research organizations (CRO).

- The global contract research organization market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Any organization that provides support to the medical device industries, pharmaceutical firms, etc. in the form of outsourced research services on a contractual basis is called contract research organizations (CRO). Contract Research Organization Market Procurement Intelligence - The reason behind the increasing demand for CROs in the pharmaceutical industry is their diversified expertise as compared to pharma companies in terms of conducting clinical trials across multiple geographies and developing drugs in specific therapeutic areas. To efficiently cater to the rising demand, CROs are focusing on innovative sourcing and procurement methods for optimizing the cost of clinical trials and improving profitability.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg