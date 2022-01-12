A solar panel on display at a science museum in the Netherlands is one of 2,748 modules that were used for the country's oldest PV system. The module has an efficiency of around 9% and a power output of 18W. It was manufactured by Germany-based AEG-Telefunken in 1982.Museon-Omniversum, a museum for science and culture in The Hague, Netherlands, is currently displaying a solar module that was used in the country's oldest PV system - an 18W panel manufactured by Germany-based AEG-Telefunken in 1982. "Museon-Omniversum is a museum about important global issues, currently focusing on the UN's Sustainable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...