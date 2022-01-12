Planon Acquires Real Estate Software Company COOR

- Completing Planon's real estate management and development offering with cost-control for real estate owners and developers

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the market-leading Smart Building Management software company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of COOR GmbH, an international group specialised in the development and implementation of software solutions for real estate owners and developers. COOR was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Salzburg, Austria. With the acquisition, Planon is completing its cost-control and financial optimisation offering in the European markets.

COOR's smart project controlling software for the real estate (RE) industry is designed to plan, control and forecast the development of costs and revenues for all related stakeholders across all phases - at contract level, as well as at project and portfolio level. COOR offers mobility, cross-company collaboration, networking with enterprise solutions such as ERP, EDM or BI, and centralised information management.

Pierre Guelen, CEO and founder of the Planon Group stated, 'We are very pleased to welcome COOR to Planon. COOR will be a valuable addition, both to the Reasult RE portfolio and project management software suite we acquired in January 2021 and to our comprehensive Planon property management solutions. The combination will provide solid, best-in-class opportunities for customers to solve their real estate challenges in every phase of the building lifecycle and at every level of maturity and complexity. We will continue developing COOR's functionalities, as we have done with previously acquired solutions such as Reasult, SamFM and conjectFM.'

Gerhard Sendlhofer, CEO and founder of COOR, expressed his excitement on the agreement. 'Joining the fast-growing global Planon Group will provide a firm basis for further growth and development for our company and software suite. Our solutions complement the current Reasult and Planon offering, driving synergy and allowing us to continue delivering innovative products, services and value to real estate owners and developers. It will support them in realising their ambitious projects while maintaining a full, timely overview of the project status and decision-relevant information at all times.'