Parimatch Tech: Team Spirit And Parimatch Sign A Renewed Contract

Parimatch, the global betting brand, has extended its cooperation with The International 10 champions, Team Spirit. According to the contract, Parimatch will stay as the title sponsor of esports organisation throughout 2022, with the potential for the agreement to be extended at least until 2024.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parimatch and Team Spirit began their cooperation in the summer of 2019. Over the years, the esports organisation won multiple tournaments - the most recent of them being The International 10 where the triumphant team claimed the prize of over $18,000,000.

The updated visual style of Team Spirit's jerseys will feature Parimatch logo on the front and sleeves of the organisation's Dota 2 and CS:GO uniforms. Just like in 2019-2021, the brands intend to continue creating exciting content for the esports community worldwide and launch a joint merch line.

In 2021, Team Spirit has been an undisputed leader regarding their performance and one of the world's most popular esports organisations. Over the last year, users have placed over 4 million bets on Team Spirit using Parimatch's platform.

"It is a genuine partnership. We started working even before the legendary roster appeared, even when Dota 2 as a whole was not a priority for "dragons." The victory at the most prestigious esports tournament in the world opens a new page in the organisation's history for Team Spirit. Glad we are part of this story," commented Stepan Shulga, Head of Esports at Parimatch Tech.

"We are glad to announce the continuation of cooperation with the Parimatch brand. We carefully select companies and brands for potential collaboration. Parimatch has established itself as a reliable betting brand that focuses on esports and its development over so many years on the market. Moreover, we are delighted that the Parimatch brand strives to enter into partnerships with the best in their sports. It is a pride for us to be on a par with such giants of world sports as Chelsea and Juventus. We much appreciate our partner's interest in the growth of our brand and a concern for the promotion of Team Spirit both in the regional and international arena. This is a rare quality on the market today. Thanks to the Parimatch brand for this approach," says Nikita Chukalin, CEO of Team Spirit.

Developing esports is a priority for the Parimatch Tech holding, promoting the Parimatch brand globally and providing tech and marketing solutions in the entertainment and betting industry. Esports development is reflected in the company's main product, mobile applications, specialized promotions, and giveaways for esports fans. In addition to partnerships with well-known esports clubs and players, Parimatch brand supports amateur tournaments, organizes its own professional leagues, and creates content for the esports community on social networks.

About Parimatch

The Parimatch brand was born in Ukraine in 1994. It started as a retail bookmaker and became a successful digital sports and entertainment betting platform. A growing number of local operators and partners across Europe, Asia, and Oceania use Parimatch's technology solutions and brand to facilitate business in their regions.

Parimatch's roster of champions includes MMA fighters Petr Yan and the Shevchenko sisters; Parimatch also has partnership agreements with football clubs such as Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester City, Everton, Aston Villa, Brighton, Southampton, and works with several national sports federations.

As a responsible business, Parimatch is championing the move towards responsible gambling. Parimatch advanced the Responsible Gambling Project in development, analytics, and communication with clients. The absolute world heavyweight boxing champion and gold medal-winner of the 2012 Olympics, Oleksandr Usyk, joins Parimatch as the first-ever Responsible Gambling Project ambassador.

