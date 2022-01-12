Sunman Energy claims the new factory, located in Yangzhong City in China's Jiangsu province, is the world's largest production facility for lightweight photovoltaics.Lightweight-solar pioneer Sunman Energy has opened a new, 1GW production facility in Yangzhong City, in the Jiangsu province of China. The innovative solar tech company, founded and chaired by "Sun King" Dr. Zhengrong Shi, has touted what it calls the world's largest production facility for lightweight solar PV. Sunman Energy specializes in lightweight crystalline modules which use polymer composite materials instead of glass. ...

