Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Appoints Lithium Expert to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV) (FSE:7S2) (OTC:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Robert D. Marvin, P.Geo, has agreed to join its Board of Directors. Mr. Marvin brings over 40 years of mineral exploration experience and was instrumental in the exploration and discovery of Cypress Development Corp's (TSX.V: CYP) lithium deposit. Mr. Marvin will further assist Scotch Creek in both the advancement of its exploration objectives, as well as expanding its portfolio of lithium projects.

Scotch Creek Ventures' CEO, Mr. David Ryan, commented "we are extremely pleased to announce Mr. Marvin's expanded role with Scotch Creek. Mr. Marvin's substantial exploration experience and more specifically his proven track record in identifying lithium in Clayton Valley, could prove to be a huge addition to Scotch Creek's management and its overall success."

Additionally, Mr. Marvin stated "I am excited to take on a more active role with Scotch Creek. I have to mention that the company's promising portfolio of lithium assets has been a driving factor in my decision to take on this increased responsibility."

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Marvin, Scotch Creek Ventures Inc announces the resignation of Donald Archibald as Director effective immediately to focus on other business commitments. "On behalf of Scotch Creek's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Archibald for his valuable contribution to the Company, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said David Ryan, President & CEO of Scotch Creek Ventures in a statement.

About Robert D. Marvin

Mr. Marvin, P.Geo, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has been involved in mineral exploration as a professional geologist and consultant since 1979. His exploration experience ranges from gold, copper, zinc, lithium to uranium and has spanned throughout the Americas and Asia.

Mr. Marvin has worked for dozens of companies including major mining companies and aggressive junior exploration companies. Discoveries made in gold, base metals, and most recently in identifying the lithium potential of mudstones on the east flank of Clayton Valley, resulted in the discovery of a world-class lithium resource in Nevada.

Robert has also served on several junior company boards as Vice President of Exploration and remains active in the field acquiring properties by staking and conducting drill exploration with a strong focus on cost-effective successes through old school field methods and optimisms.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

