Basanite Industries, LLC: Basanite Products Approved by the City of Pompano Beach for Use In Subterranean Stormwater and Wastewater Projects

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Basanite Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite construction materials made from basalt fiber and basalt fiber reinforced polymer ("BFRP"), today announced that the Company's proprietary BasaFlex and BasaMesh reinforcement products have been approved by the City of Pompano Beach, Florida for use in the city's subterranean stormwater and wastewater projects.

The approval and related contract for the use of Basanite's products in an initial project named the Lyons Park Stormwater and Wastewater Improvements Project. This was generated from introductions made by Fred Tingberg, a construction industry veteran who joined the Basanite board of directors last month as part of Basanite's previously announced strategic supply and distribution agreements with Concrete Products of the Palm Beaches, Inc. and U.S. Supplies, Inc.

The approval called for a thorough technical review by the engineer of record for the Lyons Park project. Basanite's products were vetted after an extensive submission of sealed calculations, documents and testing, following which the products were approved for use in subterranean stormwater and wastewater projects in the city in general and specified for use at Lyons Park.

The Lyons Park project includes buried structures exposed to salt water intrusion and, in the case of sewer manholes, exposure to sulfide gas. The rigorous testing showed that Basanite's proprietary reinforcement products are not only resistant to rust and corrosion, but also inert in the sulfide gas environment prevalent in sewers.

Basanite anticipates that it could generate in excess of $250,000 in revenue from the Lyons Park project alone, with the potential for additional projects in Pompano Beach in the future now that the products have been approved.

"The use of Basanite's products in underground sanitary sewer applications is an enormous breakthrough for the industry" stated Basanite Director Fred Tingberg. "The sulfide gas rich environment found in sewer manholes wreaks havoc on ordinary steel rebar, requiring rehabilitation, replacement and ongoing maintenance expense. All available data shows that Basanite's BFRP products are the solution to this very real problem. Our board of directors and management would like to thank the City of Pompano Beach for the time and energy which went into the due diligence required to approve BasaFlex and BasaMesh products for use on this project and potentially other similar projects in the future."

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used in the construction industry. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

