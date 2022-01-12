Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") provides 2021 highlights and expected milestones for 2022.

Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM, commented: "I believe that 2021 was a pivotal year for QeM as the Company laid down the foundation for the achievement of major growth in 2022. Among the many milestones we accomplished last year I see the main highlights as follow:

We redirected our business strategy and refocused on near-term product which led us to develop a portable QRNG USB-type device with the collaboration of Syntronic. This was pivotal for us as this device represents the reference for certification and partnering with strategic player as well as the foundation of our first line of commercial products. Unfortunately, we lost a few months in the development of the device due to the worldwide chip shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have paralyzed so many industries, but eventually we resolved the issue and moved forward.

Another seminal milestone was the significant expansion of our patent portfolio as QeM filed for a patent application covering a new technology bridging the gap between quantum-level cryptography and consumer electronic. This innovative product will eventually be a plug-and-play ultraportable QRNG module that provides easy-to-use hardware protection for consumer electronics.

We identified domains and verticals of the economy that require cybersecurity as an integral part of their value proposition. One of them are Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies applications as they make extremely high usage of cryptography and require very strong random number generation to ensure inviolability."

Francis Bellido added: "The disruption and havoc created by cybercriminals continues to be exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis and cybersecurity is now a central focus for headline news. Accordingly, the global cybersecurity market is projected to exceed US$ 300 Billion in the near term. What lies ahead is very exciting for our shareholders. I believe that 2022 will be a transformational year for QeM as the Company prepares itself to accomplish several significant milestones in the following areas:

The near-term completion of our portable QRNG USB-type device will allow us to pass the critical step of NIST certification and engage in business development activities by approaching potential strategic partners and promote B2B initiatives.

The development of the first prototype of our QRNG-embedded CMOS chip will be able to deliver a miniaturized QRNG with reliability, speed, and scalability. Compared to the competition, this unique technology is distinctively micro-sized, very low on energy consumption, easy to integrate with other OEM components and especially low cost for inexpensive high-volume production. This product will allow QeM to target Mobile, 5G and specific IOT applications.

QRNG-embedded CMOS chip will be able to deliver a miniaturized QRNG with reliability, speed, and scalability. Compared to the competition, this unique technology is distinctively micro-sized, very low on energy consumption, easy to integrate with other OEM components and especially low cost for inexpensive high-volume production. This product will allow QeM to target Mobile, 5G and specific IOT applications. The completion of the first prototype of our ultraportable QRNG key to deliver strong hardware protection across any number of IT systems will enable users to communicate uncrackable information across the internet. The first commercial application may take the shape of a quantum-secure messenger application.

In collaboration with institutional technology partners, the development of breakthrough security solutions for blockchain applications may allow us to capitalize on "low-hanging fruit" market opportunities. High quality randomness is at the core of blockchain efficiency and security. Block addresses are generated with random numbers and cryptographic hashing algorithms, and they are key to the trust of the blockchain. Any weakness in the randomness could be exploited by an attacker to predict things and breach the system."

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109863