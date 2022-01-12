Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTCQB: NABIF) (FSE: A2P0) ("Nabis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its corporate name to "Copland Road Capital Corporation". The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "CRCC", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on or about Friday, January 14, 2022.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

For inquiries, please contact:

Bruce Langstaff, Chairman



info@nabisholdings.com

(647) 242-4258

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the timing of the name change on the Canadian Securities Exchange, over the counter market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and that the Company's shares will trade under the new ticker "CRCC" at the same time. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward-looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements under its profile available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109793