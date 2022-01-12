







BEIJING, Jan 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - OKLink, the well-known blockchain big-data company, has announced the launch of Chaintelligence Pro 2.0, the world's first blockchain analysis platform combining blockchain big-data technology and technical investigation methods, to assist police in cryptocurrency-related crime investigation and anti-money laundering."By the end of last year, the number of cryptocurrency-related crime cases in China had risen to about 6328, with more than 16.3 million people and over 320 billion yuan involved. Confronted with these cryptocurrency-related crimes, police officers are struggling with difficulties including high learning costs, high tracking difficulty, etc.," said Zhang Chao, vice president of OKLink.Focusing on these sticking points, Chaintelligence Pro 2.0 optimized the blockchain & big data technology framework, and achieved 3 major innovations, i.e. technical innovation, function innovation and investigation innovation:- Technical innovation: As the first-of-its-kind blockchain analysis platform combining blockchain and big-data technology, Chaintelligence Pro 2.0 could provide accurate on-chain data and save much time and human cost with machine learning, data modeling, Similarity algorithm, and Feature Engineering technologies.- Function innovation: With functions like Data Visualization, real-time monitoring, smart researching and judging, Chaintelligence Pro 2.0 Provides integrated services of on-chain data monitoring, analyzing, penetrating and governing, which makes it easier for police officers to investigate cryptocurrency-related cases.- Investigation innovation: Based on the practical experience accumulated by Chaintelligence 1.0, the 2.0 version could track on-chain data with technical investigation methods, letting the data do the research and investigation job."Data security plays a vital role in the coming digital economy age," Zhang Chao said. "Over the last year, Chaintelligence 1.0 has assisted in cracking down over 80 cases and recovering over 30 billion worth of crypto assets. In 2022, OKLink will boost product innovation, deepen service offerings and speed up industry expansion, pushing forward the healthy and sound development of blockchain industry."