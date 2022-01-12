Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems CEO Robert Berman to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference January 19-20, 2022

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities through intelligent infrastructure, announced today that Robert A. Berman, CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Winter Small Cap Conference taking place virtually January 19-20, 2022. Joining him will be Eyal Hen, CFO of Rekor Systems.

"As Rekor kicks off an exciting year with Sidoti's small cap event, we will share how we are leveraging the technology that we have been developing over the past several years to scale our business and execute on our business plan. Events like this give investors the chance to learn more about our vision directly from company officers," said Berman. "I am looking forward to speaking with investors about Rekor's strategy, which we outlined at our fall Shareholder meeting and in our last earnings call."

The presentation will begin at 10:45 am ET on January 19, 2022, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Pfn4rx_bQG6FCJbmGH5Mbw

Rekor Systems will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on January 19 and 20, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

For more information on Rekor, visit https://www.rekor.ai/.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights and predictions that increase roadway safety.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

