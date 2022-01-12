Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market worth $61.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market by Ingredient Type (Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, Ph Regulators, Solublizers/ Hydrotropes, Enzymes), Product Type, and Region (APAC,North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market is projected to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from USD 48.1 billion in 2021. Industrial cleaning chemicals are used for cleaning in various industrial applications. They are widely used in industrial places such as commercial offices; manufacturing, automobile, and food processing industries; and institutions such as hospitals, retailers, and hotels & restaurants. Certain industrial cleaning chemicals are subject to various regulations by environmental and government authorities due to the VOC content (mostly in solvent-based cleaning products). Solvent cleaners contain mineral spirits, a solvent commonly used for hard surface cleaning because of their ability to quickly dissolve oil, grease, dirt, grime, burnt-on carbon, and heavy lubricants.

General cleaning & medical device cleaning industrial cleaning chemicals is the largest product type segment of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. Surfactant is the largest ingredient type segment of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. North America was the largest market for industrial cleaning chemicals in 2020, in terms of value. The growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market is primarily triggered by the rising awareness about hygiene and growth in various applications.

Surfactants is projected to be the fastest-growing ingredient type for industrial cleaning chemicals market between 2021 and 2026.

Surfactants are organic chemicals that change the properties of water by lowering the surface tension of water. Surfactants enable the cleaning solution to wet a surface (such as clothes, dishes, and countertops) more quickly, so the soil can be readily loosened and removed (usually with the aid of mechanical action). Surfactants are the most widely used ingredient in every cleaning product. The demand for surfactants is very high due to their high performance in industrial cleaning products.

General cleaning & medical device cleaning segment is projected to be the fastest-growing product type for industrial cleaning chemicals market between 2021 and 2026.

General cleaners include cleaning chemicals used for floor care, hard surface care, carpet care, and cleaning of medical devices. They are used to clean and maintain basic hygiene at the workplace. High demand from hospitals and other healthcare institutes is driving the market in medical device cleaning applications.

Healthcare is projected to be the fastest-growing application in industrial cleaning chemicals market between 2021 and 2026.

The segment involves cleaning for preparation of surfaces for sterilization, cleaning of clothes, disinfecting, and cleaning of floor surfaces. The increasing demand for the elimination of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), pathogens, and faster evaporation in medical device cleaning is driving the healthcare segment in industrial cleaning chemicals market.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the industrial cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period.

The massive industrial growth in the region has been fueling the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market for the past few years, and this is expected to continue over the next five years. Domestic and foreign investments in key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and construction have been consistently growing over the past decade, which is expected to drive the industrial cleaning chemicals market between 2021 and 2026.

The key market players profiled in the report include Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay (Belgium), Pilot Chemical Corp. (US), DuPont De Numerous, Inc. (US), Novozyme (Denmark), National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (US), Nyco Products Company (US), and Trans Gulf Industries (US). They have adopted strategies such as and new product launch, acquisition, and collaboration in order to gain an advantage over their competitors

