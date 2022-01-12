Anzeige
12.01.2022 | 13:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, JANUARY 12, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 191271)

AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Aiforia Technologies Oyj has invalidated 186,393 shares. The decrease in the
number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on January 11, 2022.
The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of January 13, 2022 on
First North Growth Market Finland. 

Identifiers of Aiforia Technologies Oyj's share:

Trading code: AIFORIA
ISIN code: FI4000507934
Orderbook id: 242702
Number of shares: 25,779,316

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
