Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced a joint initiative with Lacuna Space to further increase coverage and resilience of LoRaWAN connectivity.

Companies to collaborate to accelerate Internet of Things (IoT) adoption with affordable and simplified connectivity (Graphic: Business Wire)

In areas of the world without cellular or Wi-Fi signals, satellites fill connectivity gaps especially in hard-to-reach areas. Since it is affordable and simple to install, LoRaWAN is the unique standard that is capable of bridging terrestrial networks with worldwide satellite connectivity in order to offer low power ubiquitous connectivity and fills this gap.

"We now have trials and demonstrations underway in many countries and regions that were previously thought to be inaccessible to IoT. Our collaboration with Semtech and the enablement of its LR-FHSS device accelerates IoT adoption for a safer, more resilient and resource-efficient world," said Rob Spurrett, CEO at Lacuna Space. "With this collaboration, we expect to begin commercial services within the first half of 2022."

The collaboration is built on Long Range Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS), the latest addition to the LoRaWAN standard. LR-FHSS is unique because it takes up less room on the network, which future-proofs capacity while maintaining low power consumption capabilities which, in turn, enables affordable and simple satellite IoT platforms.

"The addition of LR-FHSS to the LoRaWAN standard further increases capacity and resilience of ubiquitous connectivity," said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Lacuna's application of this affordable and simplified technology will further expand access to connection through their satellite technology."

About Semtech's LoRa Platform

Semtech's LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech's LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Lacuna Space

Lacuna Space, located in the United Kingdom, provides low-cost, simple and reliable global connections to sensors and mobile equipment. The Lacuna network is an ultra-low cost tracking and detection service for short data messages that is ubiquitous. The network works everywhere, and all the time, so companies can focus on using data from sensors or tracking the status of moving assets. For more information, visit www.lacuna.space.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

