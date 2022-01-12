DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Acquisition

IuteCredit acquires 10% stake in Energbank - Acquisition of qualifying holding approved by Moldovan Central Bank



12.01.2022 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



IuteCredit acquires 10% stake in Energbank

Acquisition of qualifying holding approved by Moldovan Central Bank



Tallinn, Estonia, 12 January 2022. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, has acquired on the stock market the first 9.976% stake of the shares of Moldovan Energbank, corresponding to 199,519 shares, for a total purchase price of EUR 1.7 million. The acquisition by IuteCredit of a qualified majority in the share capital of B.C. Energbank S.A. has been approved by the Central Bank of the Republic of Moldova. Acquiring banks is part of IuteCredit's strategic plans. B.C. Energbank S.A. has been operating on the financial market of the Republic of Moldova for 25 years, becoming one of the renowned medium-sized financial institutions in the country during this period, with total assets of LEI 2.96 billion (EUR 147 million) as of 30 November 2021.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About IuteCredit: IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 48 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 72 months. IuteCredit operates its own ATM network which are used with smartphone app. The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations. www.iutecredit.com

12.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

