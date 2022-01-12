DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
IuteCredit acquires 10% stake in Energbank
B.C. Energbank S.A. has been operating on the financial market of the Republic of Moldova for 25 years, becoming one of the renowned medium-sized financial institutions in the country during this period, with total assets of LEI 2.96 billion (EUR 147 million) as of 30 November 2021.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.
IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 48 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 72 months. IuteCredit operates its own ATM network which are used with smartphone app.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.
www.iutecredit.com
12.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2033386603, XS2378483494
|WKN:
|A2R5LG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1267971
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1267971 12.01.2022