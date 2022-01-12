Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced that iconic Sonoma County retailer Oliver's Market now carries CENTR's sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages, including both CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free.

Established in 1988, Oliver's Market is an employee-owned, independent gourmet grocer serving Sonoma County with four locations. They offer customers the finest selection of natural, conventional, and specialty products, with a commitment to support the community through hundreds of local partners, including farmers and producers of food, beverage, and wellness products. It has been named "Best Grocery Store" by North Bay Bohemian readers annually since 2000.

Today's announcement further reinforces CENTR's market position as the most widely distributed, retailer-focused CBD beverage in the United States.

"We are excited by the continued growth at retail locations with a focus on community, health and wellness. CENTR understands that consumers are shifting toward healthier, low sugar, low calorie beverages like CENTR and supports the mission of these retailers," said Company CFO David Young. "Our ability to meet consumer preferences in this market has explosive potential over the coming year," Young added.

"Oliver's is totally focused on delivering gourmet-quality products for the "Healthiest You" in Sonoma. CENTR's deep connectivity in Northern California makes us a natural partner to sell CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free," said Stacey Rivas, the Company's National Accounts Manager.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

