Hilbert Group AB Launches Global Security Feeder for Investors Worldwide

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

In an effort to maximize distribution of its renowned strategy in Hilbert Digital Asset Fund (HDAF), Hilbert Group AB has launched a global security as a feeder to the fund.

"With the issued global security, institutional and professional investors alike can participate in the Hilbert Digital Asset Fund simply by purchasing a tradable security in the form of a bond from their existing brokerage account. The fund investment process is thereby simplified to a direct trade through Euroclear without the need to process a subscription and onboarding the corresponding investor. This setup is much easier for the investor and much easier for us as a fund manager", says Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group.

Hilbert Digital Asset Fund is an algorithmically traded Altcoin fund. This means that most of the time, most of the capital in the fund will be allocated to digital assets other than Bitcoin. The objective of the fund is to maximize absolute returns across the cycle - bull market plus bear market. The fund is long-biased and does not utilise leverage. The underlying portfolio consists of a diversified set of assets (30+) in the most liquid/deepest segment of the market. The investment universe of the underlying strategy is reviewed monthly. The fund manager may, from time to time, hedge the portfolio in a discretionary manner.

LYNK Capital Markets, the administrator of the securitization platform, provides the turnkey solution including issuance and maintenance of the security. Mario Rivero, Lynk's CEO said: "At LYNK, our purpose is to simplify the investment strategy distribution and maintenance, and allow managers to focus on the two most value adding activities: manage their strategy and continue raising capital"

Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group concluded "Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm. This means serving a large number of institutional and professional clients on the asset management side, independently of their size and geographical location. The issuance of the HDAF security is another important step towards that vision"

About LYNK Capital Markets

LYNK securitizes investment funds and portfolios and connect them to global investors. LYNK administers a securitization platform, and a global marketplace to support capital raising.

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se ) as Certified Adviser.

