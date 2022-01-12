NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics Invites Patients, Caregivers and Other Interested Parties to Attend International Narcolepsy Webinar

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Wake Up Narcolepsy, a leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to serving the narcolepsy community, will host an online International Narcolepsy Webinar taking place on January 20-21, 2022. NLS Pharmaceutics and other leading pharmaceutical companies focused on narcolepsy treatment are sponsors of the event, and the Company invites patients, caregivers and other interested parties to attend the webinar.

Webinar Details:

Day 1: January 20, 2022 10:45am to 3:00pm Eastern Time (4:45pm to 9:00pm CET)

Day 2: January 21, 2022 10:45am to 2:45pm Eastern Time (4:45pm to 8:45pm CET)

A presentation discussing narcolepsy generally, including a discussion of mazindol as a potential treatment for narcolepsy and NLS Pharmaceutics' ongoing phase 2 clinical trial for Quilience® (mazindol ER) will take place on January 20, 2022 at 12:45pm ET (6:45pm CET). To join the webinar, please visit: https://www.wakeupnarcolepsy.org/news/international-narcolepsy-webinar/

About Wake Up Narcolepsy

Wake Up Narcolepsy is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to driving narcolepsy awareness, education, and research toward improved treatments and a cure. Established in 2008, it has quickly become a national leader for narcolepsy research and awareness, as it is dedicated to funding research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for narcolepsy while increasing awareness amongst the public. Every year, Wake Up Narcolepsy hosts various awareness-driven events and makes substantial contributions to cutting-edge narcolepsy research. For more information, please visit: https://www.wakeupnarcolepsy.org/

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience®, is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER) and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy, and potentially other sleep-wake disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. A phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Quilience® in adult subjects suffering from narcolepsy is currently being conducted. Previously, NLS successfully completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Nolazol ® (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects suffering from ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and Nolazol ® was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy. Up to 1/3 of narcoleptic patients are also diagnosed with ADHD.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, NLS is using forward-looking statements when it discusses mazindol as a potential treatment for narcolepsy and being potentially developed for other sleep-wake disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of NLS only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; NLS may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; NLS' products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, NLS' technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; NLS may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with NLS' process; NLS' products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; NLS' patents may not be sufficient; NLS' products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact NLS; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of NLS to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, NLS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NLS is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in NLS' annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov .

Corporate Contact

Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

Investor Relations Contact

Cindy Rizzo: +1 908-229-7050

Media Contact

Pascal Nigen: +1 917-385-2160

Alpha Bronze, LLC

www.nlspharmaceutics.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/682093/NLS-Pharmaceutics-Invites-Patients-Caregivers-and-Other-Interested-Parties-to-Attend-International-Narcolepsy-Webinar