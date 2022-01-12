ESB Networks to Deploy Temetra, Itron's Cloud-Based Meter Data Collection and Management Solution, to Read 1.75 Million Electric Meters

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today, that it signed a contract to deploy Temetra, Itron's next generation meter data collection and management solution for the Electricity Supply Board's networks company (ESB Networks) to optimize operations and improve meter data management for Ireland's distribution network operator. ESB Networks will begin deploying Temetra in 2022 in conjunction with its Smart Metering Programme for the roll out of smart meters across Ireland as part of the National Climate Action Plan. With Temetra, the utility will be equipped to efficiently read 1.75 million meters across ESB Networks' service territory.

As ESB Networks focuses on creating a brighter future with clean, reliable and affordable electricity, Temetra provides a modern solution for the utility so it can gain better visibility into its distribution network and easily manage and collect reads from electrical meters via mobile devices. With safety, accuracy and efficiency at the forefront of Temetra, ESB Networks will be able to monitor the status of both meters and the data that the meter readers collect. This allows ESB Networks to work more efficiently by utilizing Temetra Geo-Routing to quickly assign or reassign work based on meter and meter reading location.

"ESB Networks' smarter network drive is underpinned by more efficient, cleaner technology, which will bring benefits to customers, the environment and the economy," said Peter Warner, Information System and Retail Market Services Manager at ESB Networks. "With Itron's Temetra solution, we will use advanced data collection and data management software-as-a-service to manage reliable and efficient electricity for millions of homes and businesses."

"Itron is delighted ESB Networks is deploying Temetra and can access benefits from our solution, including the ability to modify meter data and assignments anywhere through a simple web login rather than having to maintain locally installed software. This will help ESB Networks efficiently manage their multiple meter reading contractors and deliver greater value to their customers," said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. "We are looking forward to helping ESB Networks modernize meter data collection across the Republic of Ireland."

Temetra transforms how utilities gather meter data by providing powerful functionality through a streamlined web-based interface. Temetra uses innovative new technologies and has the ability to dynamically create and assign GIS-based routes based on meter reader location and workload. To learn more about Temetra, Itron's next-generation meter data collection and management solution, click here.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005363/en/

Contacts:

Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com