DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 11/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 5289.7504

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55837978

CODE: GLDA

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 136217 EQS News ID: 1268011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2022 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)