FinancialNewsMedia.com: Demand For Mercury Emissions Control Grows as Market Value Expected to Reach into the Billions

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Flue gas is the gas exiting to the atmosphere via a flue, which is a pipe or channel for conveying exhaust gases from a fireplace, oven, furnace boiler or steam generator. Quite often, the flue gas refers to the combustion exhaust gas produced at power plants. Mercury pollution in the atmospheric environment is a matter of international concern. Mercury in coal-fired flue gas is the first human mercury emission source and has become the focus of national mercury pollution control. Coal is the primary source of power, heat and energy which provides around 30.00% of primary energy needs, 40.00% of world's electricity, and is used in the production of 70.00% of the world's steel. Coal combustion for power generation in thermal power plants is the largest contributor of mercury emission. China, the U.S., India, and Japan are the world's largest consumers of coal. In Europe, Germany is the largest consumer of coal with the consumption showing an increasing trend along with a reduction in subsidies of renewable energy sources. The coal burning (all uses including power plants) is the largest consumer in flue gas market. The market size, according to MarketsAndMarkets, for the same is projected to reach $5.638.96 million by 2019, registering a CAGR of 20.68% between 2014 and 2019. Active companies in the markets today include:Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC), Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT), Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES), Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI), Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

The MarketsAndMarkets report continued: "The activated carbon for mercury control market in flue gas is projected to register a CAGR of 19.25% between 2014 and 2019 and is expected to generate the global market size in terms of value with $12,193.72million by 2019. There are eight different applications of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas. They are coal burning (all uses including power plants), oil & natural gas burning, primary production of ferrous metals, primary production of non-ferrous metals, gold mining & production (small scale & large scale), cement production, oil refining, and others. The activated carbon for mercury control market in flue gas is increasing owing to the following factors: Stringent government norms and regulations related to mercuric emission in North America; Cost and adaptability; and Increase in number of coal-fired power plants."

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) BREAKING NEWS: ME2C Environmental Secures Multi-Year Contract Renewal Valued at Over $2.5 Million Annually - Customer Supply Contract Renewal Covers Two of the Utility's Power Plants Located in the Southern Region - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ("ME2C Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced the signing of a two-year contract renewal with an estimated annual value in excess of $2.5 million. Under the extended supply contract, ME2C will continue supplying its patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technologies for mercury emissions capture.

"We are pleased to continue our solid partnership with our long-term supply customer, one of the largest power producers in the U.S.," stated Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME2C Environmental. "This contract renewal, covering two significant plants that support a wide area of power production in the Southern region, is a testament to the value of our patented technologies and solid expertise in mercury emissions. We are prepared to support this large utility's emissions control needs as they meet the power generation needs of a substantial market.

"With a strong existing customer base and continued validation of our patented technologies in mercury emissions across the coal-fired fleet, we expect to see additional customer renewals and new supply business as we move through 2022," concluded MacPherson.CONTINUED…Read the MEEC full press release by going to: https://ir.me2cenvironmental.com/press-releases

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced this week that it will release operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Monday, January 31, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the first quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The call will be webcast by Intrado and may be accessed at Cabot's website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company's website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) closed up slightly on Tuesday closing at $6.97 per share. ADES, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) recently announced that on Nov. 18, 2021 its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a group of companies that are in the process of engineering, developing, constructing and bringing into commercial operations a processing plant located in Reno, Nevada, which is designed to produce renewable diesel (the "Plant"). The estimated production capacity of the Plant once operational is - 43,000,000 Gallons per year. The main part of the Plant is - 95% complete and there is a pre-treatment unit under construction within the Plant that is - 30% complete.

Renewable diesel fuel, sometimes called green diesel, is a biofuel that is chemically the same as petroleum diesel fuel, and is produced through various thermochemical processes such as hydrotreating, gasification, and pyrolysis. Renewable diesel is made from renewable feedstocks instead of crude oil.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) announced back in November it had received a Platinum Rating by EcoVadis in recognition of its sustainability efforts. The Platinum Rating puts Tronox in the top one percent of companies evaluated and represents a significant improvement over its Silver Rating in 2019 and 2020. The step change in Tronox's 2021 EcoVadis rating reflects how deeply embedded sustainability and corporate social responsibility have become in its business practices and the advancements Tronox has made in its public disclosure on these topics.

The EcoVadis assessment focuses on four themes: the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Tronox achieved a 10-point increase in all categories, and a 20-point increase in the environmental category. "In the past 18 months, we have taken a number of significant steps that demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, including publicly announcing our plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental targets, aligning with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting, becoming a member of the UN Global Compact, and creating and implementing new compliance and environmental policies," said Melissa Zona, Tronox's Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer. "This accomplishment also reflects the importance of sustainability to our employees, who remain focused on operating our business responsibly for our customers, communities and future generations."

