FinancialNewsMedia.com: Metal and Mining Industries Pivot to Address Demand of Raw Materials for Energy Operations

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent article published by McKinsey and Company, it is stated that "raw materials will be at the center of decarbonization efforts and electrification of a net zero economy as the world changes from fossil fuels to wind and solar power generation, battery- and fuel-cell-based electric vehicles (EVs), and hydrogen production. Just as there are several possible trajectories through which the global economy can achieve its target of limiting warming to 1.5°C, there are corresponding technology mixes involving different raw-materials combinations that bring their own respective implications. No matter which decarbonization pathway we follow, there will be fundamental demand shifts-and these will change the metals and mining sector as we know it, creating new sources of value while shrinking others." Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR).

The McKinsey and Company article added: "Requirements for additional supply will come not only from relatively large-volume raw materials-for example, copper for electrification and nickel for battery EVs, which are expected to see significant demand growth beyond their current applications-but also from relatively niche commodities, such as lithium and cobalt for batteries, tellurium for solar panels, and neodymium for the permanent magnets used both in wind power generation and EVs (Exhibit 1). Some commodities-most notably, steel-will also play an enabling role across technologies requiring additional infrastructure. The required pace of transition means that the availability of certain raw materials will need to be scaled up within a relatively short time scale-and, in certain cases, at volumes ten times or more than the current market size-to prevent shortages and keep new-technology costs competitive."

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - First Tellurium Elated with Milestones Achieved In 2021 - First Tellurium Corp. (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") is pleased to announce that in 2021 the Company achieved its business goals in exploration, management and financing. The company throughout the year strengthened and expanded its exploration portfolio.

In March, the company completed its acquisition of its Klondike tellurium-gold-silver property from Colorado Klondike LLC. "The property has by far the highest Tellurium grades in rock samples of hundreds of prospects and mines examined…" The Company intends to begin exploration work in spring of 2022 on the Colorado asset.

The Company received a five-year exploration work permit from the BC Ministry of Mines and Energy to conduct exploration on First Tellurium's polymetallic Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia. The Company expects to resume work at Deer Horn in the summer of 2022.

First Tellurium was able to attract multiple industry experts to strengthen its management team to meet its indicatives for 2022. These strategic recruitments included 3 world leading geologists, and a scientific expert in rare metals from earth to shelf.

On the exploration front, the company had John Keller, a veteran geologist who has originally surveyed the Kondike property for First Solar, join the team. John stated "The Klondike property has by far the highest tellurium grades in rock samples of the hundreds of prospects and mines we examined in the US and Canada from 2006 to 2011."

George Klemmick, a senior geologist with over 32 years in the field working as project and exploration manager brings a wealth of hands-on experience to our project. George commented, "I am most impressed with the properties held by First Tellurium."

James Guilinger, joined the team. His Tellurium exploration and development experience spans more than 20 years. The company notes "you'd be hard pressed to find anyone with more tellurium exploration experience than Jim."

Dr. Ojebuoboh is an expert in the recovery, chemical processing and commercial application of rare metals. "Whether your resource is in the ground, being refined, or manufactured into a finished product, Dr. Ojebuoboh is your man."CONTINUED…Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp.at:https://firsttellurium.com/news-media/news



Last month, National Grid Renewables announced the start of commercial operation for its Prairie Wolf Solar Project (Prairie Wolf), located in Coles County, Illinois. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) located project boasts 200 megawatts (MW) of clean solar power and is contracted through a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Cargill. Prairie Wolf utilizes next-generation Series 6 thin film solar modules developed and produced by First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) and was constructed by SOLV Energy, formerly known as Swinerton Renewable Energy.

At the peak of construction, Prairie Wolf employed approximately 300 onsite workers. During operation, in addition to new onsite operations and maintenance jobs, Prairie Wolf will benefit local and statewide economies through the production of millions of dollars in new tax revenue and landowner income.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, recently announced the appointment of consumer marketing veteran June Sauvaget as the company's chief marketing officer (CMO).

As adoption of solar accelerates - on track to grow over 25% year over year according to Wood Mackenzie - the typical solar owner is transforming to include consumers across generations, regions and income brackets. Despite continued growth, residential solar remains in its infancy used by less than 4% of households. A seasoned expert in the intersection of product, brand and experience, Sauvaget will help guide SunPower to engage the new and future solar user.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, recently announced that Enphase installers in New York have seen increased deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, as the constant threat of extreme weather from winter storms to hurricanes increase the risk of power outages.

New York is steadily growing its residential battery storage capacity year over year, with forecasts estimating deployments will more than triple in the next several years alone, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) recently announced that it plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of Jan. 25, with a link to the financial results news release on the company's website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, Rebecca Kujawa, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and other members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 25.

