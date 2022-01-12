Musk Metals Corp.: Musk Metals Announces 2022 Exploration Program On Its 100% Owned "ELON" Lithium Project In Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK) (OTC:EMSKF) (FSE:1I30) is pleased to disclose its upcoming work program for 2022 regarding exploration of its Elon property (the "Property). Lithium has been defined as a strategic element for Quebec. The province of Quebec has determined that it wants to play a major role in the electric battery sector, starting from exploration to production and transformation of mineral products. The Company intends to wisely manage an exploration budget by performing a multiphase work program that will focus towards anomalous areas that may lead to a drilling program during 2022.

The Company is currently waiting for final results on its follow-up till survey completed in November 2021 (see news release dated November 11th, 2021). Initial till work indicated multiples sources that could be located at the contact of the expected intrusion. The contact area was defined by an airborne geophysics magnetic survey completed in 2021 (see news release dated April 26th, 2021).

After reception of the follow-up survey results, the Company intends to complete the following four phase work program in order to better define areas of interest for drilling in 2022.

Phase 1 (January-February 2022): A geophysical review will allow a geophysicist to look at the data from previously acquired airborne geophysics and historical geophysics on the Property. This will define structural targets for lithium exploration on the Property. A comparison between those targets and the till results (initial and follow-up) will allow the Company's technical team to define exploration targets for 2022.

Phase 2 (May 2022): The Company intends to complete a trenching survey on its targets. This will allow the Company to obtain multiple rock samples over anomalous areas and could allow it to define mineralization on its Elon Property.

Phase 3 (September 2022): The mineralization found during phase 2 will allow the Company to define which geophysical surveys could help it in defining the localization of lithium mineralization. The Company intends to perform a survey in September 2022 and should also start the drill planning following the geophysical anomalies defined during this phase.

Phase 4 (November 2022): A 2,500m drill program is expected to take place on the best targets defined by geophysics and geochemistry (from till and trenching work). This is expected to cover at least 10 targets for lithium exploration.

Chief Executive Officer, Nader Vatanchi said, Musk Metals aims to discover and define lithium mineralization in Quebec. The Elon Property is a well-located exploration project, neighboring the Quebec Lithium mine. The Company intends to extensively explore the Property through 2022 and spend cash in a very exploration effective manner. The exploration program we're setting up will allow the Company to reduce the area of interest on the Property down to drilling further into this year. The Company aims to keep shareholders updated throughout the various start and completion work phases of the exploration program. We will also disclose all results from the work phases that we go through so we expect the shareholders to receive a lot of information in respect to the Elon Property throughout 2022.

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

