DevOps Institute Announces New Certifications, Expanded Lineup of Educational Experiences in 2022

Company to release DevSecOps Practitioner and DevOps Engineering Foundation Certifications along with a webinar and event program to upskill humans in the digital age

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute ( https://devopsinstitute.com/ ), a professional member association and certification authority for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its lineup for 2022 events and webinars and plans for two new DevOps certifications. The goal in 2022 is to advance the Humans of DevOps through skills, knowledge, ideas, and learning - or the SKIL Framework.

"In 2022, DevOps Institute continues to lead the charge toward human transformation with an exciting lineup of new and expanded opportunities for DevOps professionals," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "As we ramp up our education and certification programs, we aim to empower the global member community with the skills and knowledge they need to further their careers and advance the DevOps initiatives at their organizations."

What's new in 2022:

DevSecOps Practitioner is the next level in the DevSecOps certification series. Building on DevSecOps Foundation, the Practitioner certification covers advanced DevSecOps practices and methods, architecture and infrastructure, technical implementation, practical maturity guides, and metrics to deliver better DevSecOps outcomes.





DevOps Engineering Foundation explains many aspects of DevOps engineering that leaders and practitioners can execute upon. An engineering approach is critical to DevOps journeys. This certification covers the foundations of knowledge, principles and practices needed to engineer a successful DevOps solution.



Learn more about certifications: https://devopsinstitute.com/certifications/





SKILup Educational Experiences are DevOps-focused events designed to provide 'just-in-time' insights and education needed by DevOps professionals in a wide variety of disciplines. DevOps Institute aims to disrupt the typical technical conference format and focus on providing relevant content and learning in a safe and fun environment. Attendees can immediately put these insights into practice to meet the demands of business agility. SKILup Educational Experience opportunities include:





: One-day virtual micro conferences with a singular, how-to focus. Featuring experts from the industry as well as enterprise DevOps leaders, SKILup Days include all elements of an in-person conference, including virtual sponsor booths, competitions and networking opportunities with other attendees and Speakers.

SKILup Hours : Educational Webinars for IT Professionals. Each SKILup Hour includes a panel session that is moderated by industry experts; providing discreet buildable how-to knowledge on topics crossing people, process and technology.





: Educational Webinars for IT Professionals. Each SKILup Hour includes a panel session that is moderated by industry experts; providing discreet buildable how-to knowledge on topics crossing people, process and technology.

SKILup Festival 2022: A Live DevOps Educational Experience: DevOps Institute is excited to announce that our in-person experiences include high-level content as well as deep-dive technical sessions and workshops with some festival fun and entertainment mixed in. (Dates and locations to be determined.)



Learn more about upcoming events: http://devopsinstitute.com/events

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association and certification authority. DevOps Institute's mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps. It is the unifying force of an open and growing professional community of IT practitioners, consultants, talent acquisition and executives helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

