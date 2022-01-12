News Summary:

Waters extends its waters_connect informatics platform to support tandem quad mass spectrometers with new quantitation software application.

MS Quan application reduces quantitative data review time by up to 50% while allowing labs to meet compliance and data integrity requirements.

Aids and accelerates the processing of large sample sets with a workflow to streamline and enhance routine quantitative analyses.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced it is expanding its waters_connect informatics software platform to support customers analyzing food and environmental samples with Waters' tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers. The new MS Quan application for waters_connect allows laboratories screening large numbers of samples, or those who may be quantifying hundreds of small molecule components and contaminants in a single run, a more efficient means of processing and reviewing data and identifying batch-to-batch variations.

For laboratories using Waters Xevo mass spectrometers, the MS Quan app quickly and accurately converts measurement data on compounds into meaningful results in a traceable, compliant, and secure manner. Featuring a web-based user interface, the MS Quan app includes an Exception Focused Review (XFR) feature that can help cut data review time by up to 50% by allowing users to focus on only those results that fall outside the user-determined ruleset.

"The waters_connect platform provides a backbone for the connected lab of the future where data is no longer siloed but can be securely shared among a community of connected scientists using apps that talk to each other," said Jon Pratt, Senior Vice President, Waters Corporation. "MS Quan is a great example of the new applications and quality improvements we are bringing to our customers via waters_connect and its platform architecture designed for data integrity, compliance, security and accessibility."

Several scientists from Primoris (Zwijnaarde, Belgium), a global contract laboratory, participated in the beta testing of the MS Quan software application. Primoris measures pesticide residues and contaminants in food and animal feed as well as analyzing food additives, supplements, and essential oils.

"We've used MassLynx and TargetLynx from Waters for a very long time so we knew from the beginning the potential that this new app will offer," said Janne Dombrecht, Analysis Lead, Primoris Belgium. "The final product is exactly what we were looking for. Our close relationship with Waters and being able to test this product to make sure it is optimal for our methods has been a win-win situation. We're excited to roll it out across Primoris!"

The waters_connect for quantitation workflow and MS Quan app are now available worldwide as an upgrade for select Waters' tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers.i

Waters, MS Quan, Xevo, MassLynx, TargetLynx, and waters_connect are trademarks of Waters Corporation. Primoris is a trademark of Primoris Belgium.

i At this time the MS Quan app is for small molecule quantification studies and compatible with Waters Xevo TQ-XS, a Waters Xevo TQ-S micro and Waters TQ-S cronos tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers with either an ACQUITY I-Class, H-Class System or ACQUITY Premier System front-end. Additionally, waters_connect software is currently available as an "on-premise" only workstation product.

