RushNet, Inc.: Rushnet, Inc and its Subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare Engaged Somerset CPAs and Advisors to Complete Audits

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") and its subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare are proud to announce the engagement of Somerset CPAs and Advisors.

The purpose of the engagement is to audit the financials of all three companies. The initial timeline to complete the audit is 30 to 60 days which will begin immediately. The agreement for scope of work calls for an initial retainer of $100,000 to be paid upfront with the remaining half of the balance paid upon completion.

Somerset CPAs and Advisors is a national firm operating in all 50 states. They were named a Top 200 Firm in 2019 and in 2020. Ashley Sweat CEO of Rushnet says, "we are excited to have engaged and been in a position to acquire the services of such a reputable national firm to complete what I believe is the most important step in Rushnet, heliosDX and Grandeza Helathcare history. We believe this will be a monumental achievement for the companies and their shareholders, and one that paves the way for a bright future."

Once the audit is completed, the three companies will be able to complete the plans which were introduced in the summer of 2021. These plans were spelled out again in a recent press release detailing the roadmap through 2022. You can view the previous press release here. You can also view an interactive copy of the 15 month roadmap here.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

About Grandeza Healthcare:

Grandeza Healthcare is a healthcare billing and consulting company. Providing expert billing and coding services to laboratories, medical practices, dental offices, and other medical verticals. In addition to billing, we provide Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for all clients, as well as customized consulting services. We are a rapidly growing company adding new services and value to further demonstrate our competitive advantage.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be averse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

