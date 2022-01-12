Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director Share Awards

12 January 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Director Share Awards

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that the Executive Directors of the Company have been granted deferred awards over ordinary shares in the Company under the annual performance bonus plan.

The deferred share awards, representing 25% of the total annual performance bonus for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, are as follows:

Director Position Value of deferred bonus 60 day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)1 Deferred shares awarded -

after share consolidation2,3,9 Richard Duffy Chief Executive £97,666 86.5p 112,747 Jacques Breytenbach Finance Director £69,852 86.5p 80,638

The Company also announces the grant of performance based share awards under the Company's 2012 Performance Share Plan ("2012 PSP") over ordinary shares in the Company.

The FY2021 PSP awards were initially postponed given the uncertainty associated with the Restructuring which completed in March 2021 and then further postponed as a result of the Company having inside information which prevented it from making share awards. Therefore, awards have been granted in respect of both FY2021 and FY2022. The awards made are as follows, with full vesting of the maximum award requiring performance conditions to be met in full:

Director Position FY 2021 PSP award2,4,9 FY 2022 PSP award2,5,9 Richard Duffy Chief Executive 638,196 753,255 Jacques Breytenbach Finance Director 456,444 502,170

Notes:

1. The 60 day VWAP for deferred share awards was 1.73p, as calculated at the date of the Remuneration Committee meeting when the FY 2021 bonuses for Executive Directors were approved. As a result of the share consolidation which became effective on 29 November 2021 this has been multiplied by 50 to result in 86.5p.

2. All awards under the annual performance bonus plan and 2012 PSP are granted as conditional awards over ordinary shares in Petra of 0.001 pence each.

3. The awards under the annual performance bonus plan are deferred for two years; these awards may be settled using existing shares purchased in the market or in cash at the Company's discretion.

4. The FY2021 awards under the 2012 PSP are subject to performance conditions based on (i) one-third linked to absolute total shareholder return (with reference to 60-day VWAP of 1.75 pence at the effective date of Restructuring); (ii) one-third linked to operational free cashflow and net debt to EBITDA ratio and (iii) one-third linked to cashflow generation and resultant net debt profile measured over the three years FY 2021 to FY 2023. The awards are capped at 400% of annual salary.

5. The FY2022 awards under the 2012 PSP are subject to performance conditions based on (i) one-third linked to absolute total shareholder return (with reference to 60-day VWAP at date of final award); (ii) one-third linked to operational free cashflow and net debt to EBITDA ratio and (iii) and one-third linked to cashflow generation and resultant net debt profile measured over the three years FY2022 to FY2024.

6. Further details regarding the share awards are set out within the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

7. No consideration was payable for the grant of the awards.

8. The grant of these awards does not affect Petra's Total Voting Rights.

9. The number of awards have been adjusted in the same ratio as the share consolidation of one new share for every 50 existing shares in issue as voted on at the Company's AGM on 19 November 2021 and which became effective on 29 November 2021.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Richard Duffy Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Petra Diamonds Limited LEI 213800X4QZIAVSA12860 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value





BMG702782084 Nature of the transaction Award of deferred shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 112,747 Aggregated information

112,747

Nil Date of the transaction 12 January 2022 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Richard Duffy 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Petra Diamonds Limited b. LEI 213800X4QZIAVSA12860 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value





BMG702782084 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of performance based share awards c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 638,196 Nil 753,255 d. Aggregated information

1,391,451

Nil e. Date of the transaction 12 January 2022 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Jacques Breytenbach 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Finance Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Petra Diamonds Limited b. LEI 213800X4QZIAVSA12860 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value





BMG702782084 b. Nature of the transaction Award of deferred shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 80,638 d. Aggregated information

80,638

Nil e. Date of the transaction 12 January 2022 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Jacques Breytenbach 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Finance Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Petra Diamonds Limited b. LEI 213800X4QZIAVSA12860 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value





BMG702782084 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of performance based share awards c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 456,444 Nil 502,170 d. Aggregated information

958,614

Nil e. Date of the transaction 12 January 2022

