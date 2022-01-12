AI solution will expand Agendia's testing platform in the Brazilian breast cancer market

Digital MammaPrint offers fast turnaround time to molecular diagnostics, delivering actionable information to physicians treating patients with breast cancer

Agendia, Inc., a commercial stage company focused on precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced that it is offering early access to its Digital MammaPrint platform for patients with breast cancer in Brazil, expanding the company's offerings in the country with the goal of bringing essential information from cancer testing to the larger global breast cancer community. Brazil is the first country to have samples analyzed by Digital MammaPrint, allowing physicians and their patients to benefit from genomic insights derived from a digitized image of a breast cancer tumor. Results about individual tumors will now be informed by the new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, also providing better turnaround time for their treatment decisions.

By offering Brazilian physicians and their patients early access to Digital MammaPrint test results, Agendia expects to be able to reach a patient population that includes the over 66,000 women in Brazil newly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 alone, enabling the possibility for earlier and faster intervention for these women along the entire continuum of care.1

"Incorporating AI into the MammaPrint equation for patients with early-stage breast cancer has the potential to be an unprecedented accelerator for the use of genomic testing and diagnostics in the treatment of this disease, and is potentially transformational for women with breast cancer around the world," said Mark Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. "Stratifying breast cancer through AI analysis of a tumor tissue image trained by an astounding amount of our proprietary clinical data has the potential to fundamentally change how breast cancer is treated globally. Enabled by Agendia's deep understanding and expertise in the functional genomics of breast cancer, we are proud to bring the robust science and clinical benefit that MammaPrint provides together with new digital capabilities, informed by the incredible power of AI, to Brazilian physicians and the women they seek to treat."

Agendia's Digital MammaPrint is powered by the cloud-based Paige Platform, a partnership that the two companies announced in November 2020. This is the first product of the collaboration, initially focused on the development of digital tests for early treatment planning where genomic testing has played a crucial role in determining recurrence risk and tumor biology as doctors and their patients make decisions about the path ahead.

"Introducing Digital MammaPrint to physicians and their patients in Brazil marks an important step in increasing access to quality, AI-enabled diagnostic tests," said David Klimstra, M.D., Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Paige. "We are excited to partner with Agendia to advance our shared goal of transforming pathology data into clear and actionable clinical insights for better patient outcomes."

On a global scale, access to insights from Digital MammaPrint opens diagnostic care options for women diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide who don't have access to genomic testing or esoteric lab infrastructure.

"For patients with breast cancer throughout the world who do not live in a location with direct access to genomic testing of their cancer, the ability to obtain such information from a slide image could be revolutionary. The introduction of a digital, AI-informed platform to allow interpretation of the genomic profile of their specific tumor can provide great clinical value and carries the added benefit of preserving valuable tumor tissue for further use in the future. We are using an innovative platform and doing revolutionary work with it," said William Audeh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Agendia. "The ultimate goal is for patients to have access to vital information about their cancer, and this tool has the ability to provide them with that information faster, through digital technology. We believe that the sooner we can get MammaPrint insights into physicians' hands in their decision-making process, the better it is for their patients."

Agendia's MammaPrint is a 70-gene prognostic test that stratifies a specific patient's recurrence risk and provides a prognostic marker to help inform that risk along with other clinicopathologic factors. MammaPrint informs decisions about pre-operative systemic therapy, adjuvant chemotherapy, and adjuvant endocrine therapy, and the digital capabilities of the test are expected to give physicians and their patients clear and actionable information at these and other critical decision points throughout the cancer care continuum.

About Agendia

Agendia is a mission-driven, commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests that help surgeons, oncologists and pathologists to personalize treatment for women at critical intervention points throughout their patient journey.

MammaPrint is a 70-gene prognostic test that, along with other clinicopathologic factors, determines a specific patient's breast cancer recurrence risk. BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping test that identifies the underlying biology of an individual breast cancer to provide information about its behavior, long-term prognosis and potential response to systemic therapy. Together, MammaPrint and BluePrint provide a holistic view of an individual patient's breast cancer, enabling physicians to objectively select the best treatment plan.

For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com.

1 Silva, J et.al. 25 Jan. 2021. Breast Cancer Mortality in Young Women in Brazil. Front. Oncol. 10:569933. Doi: 10.3389/fonc.2020.569933.

