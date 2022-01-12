A new underwater battery storage technology is coming from Netherlands-based Ocean Grazer to address the issue of offshore long-duration storage. The company's Ocean Battery is touted as innovative yet simple, based on existing technology, and capable of enhancing marine life along the way.Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer grabbed the limelight at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) in Las Vegas last week, where its new design for an offshore energy storage system based on hydro dam technology garnered the "Best of Innovation" award. The Ocean Battery is a pumped hydro system in a box. Buried ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...