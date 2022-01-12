Right before the holiday season, the European Commission unveiled the latest installment of its "Fit for 55" legislative package - plans that aim to put the continent on track to reducing emissions by 55% by 2030. These additional proposals include the Hydrogen and Decarbonised Gas Package, as well as a revision to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBDII).The solar sector can allow itself to be excited by these new proposals from the European Commission. The distinct role of "renewable" hydrogen is secured with a new definition of "low-carbon" hydrogen, while proposals to create ...

