The "e-Cigarette Regulatory report: Ukraine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed overview of the current regulatory framework in place for vaping products, as well as possible near-future regulation.
The same restrictions are imposed on all vapour products in Ukraine, regardless of nicotine presence. Although Ukraine is not a member of the EU, some imminent changes to the current Ukrainian framework are expected that would reflect the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD).
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Outlook
- Ukraine: the basics
- National regulatory framework
- Age restrictions
- Product restrictions
- Labelling and packaging
- Obligation to notify
- Retail channels restrictions
- Public usage
- Advertising and marketing
- Taxation
- Sanctions
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
