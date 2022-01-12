Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Peter Biro, the founder of Section 1, a democracy think tank, has announced the release of a music video to accompany a powerful conscience-raising rock ballad, "Just History Now". Biro hopes to attract the attention of politicians, educators, journalists and the civil society sectors to the song's urgent and compelling message for the world of today.

Biro calls it "a love letter to humanity in a dark age. A lament for the human condition. An irrefutable case for pessimism. An eternal reason for hope."

"This is us! This is about who we are," says Biro. "Humanity is not divided into the good ones and the bad ones. We are each possessed of benign and evil inclinations. We seem condemned to both revisit and repeat our past atrocities, even as we atone and take stock of our own immortality. Every politician should watch. Every activist will want to share. Every high school should set aside 6 minutes and 22 seconds at its morning assembly for this."

Lawyer, writer, educator, think-tank founder, democracy activist, Chair Emeritus of the Jane Goodall Institute Global, and songwriter, Peter L. Biro, pays tribute to his late father and Holocaust survivor, George Biro, while calling us all "to look honestly at the hard truths about the nature of human nature!"

"What have we done since Bergen Belsen? What have we learned from Birkenau? Where are the desaparecidos? It's all just history now." Beautifully conceived, performed and recorded in 2000, but never released, Biro decided that, tragically, the song was even more relevant and timely today than when he wrote it over two decades ago.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scagf9HEvQI

JUST HISTORY NOW, and other songs by Peter, can be streamed at

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1601499105?ls=1&app=itunes

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1601499105

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5D9wk6ZDyqCDKtm12gJXlo?4, and most online music stores.





Peter Biro

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8518/109725_819772e31446fbd0_001full.jpg

About Peter Biro: http://www.section1.ca/the-team/ and at https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-l-biro-2438919/

Watch it. Share it. Broadcast it. Discuss it. Review it. And reach out to Peter at peter.biro@section1.ca with feedback and interview requests.

www.section1.ca

Media Contact:

Peter Biro

peter.biro@section1.ca

Source: Section 1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109725