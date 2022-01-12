The "Regulatory Report: Food Delivery and the Online Platform Services Sector in Belarus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed overview of the current regulatory framework surrounding the online platform services sector in Belarus.

There is currently no regulatory framework specific to platform workers in Belarus and there have been no court decisions concerning their status. The publisher is not aware of any plans for new labour regulations in Belarus. The government is, however, proposing to sort out the regulation of independent contractors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Workers' Status and Algorithm Control

2.1 Current Legal Framework

2.2 Upcoming Legal Initiatives and Political Debate

3 Food Safety

3.1 Food Safety Current Legal Framework

4 Environment

4.1 Current Legal Framework

4.2 Upcoming Legal Initiatives and Political Debate

5 Commercial

5.1 Current Legal Framework

6 Relevant Laws

7 Relevant Bodies

