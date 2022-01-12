Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces that it is ranked first in the "delivery" category in a benchmark survey carried out by the consultancy and brokerage firm ColisConsult1

This audit analyses the delivery practices of 535 French e-commerce websites classified within 7 business sectors and 70 product categories. These sites had previously been selected by the Capital magazine and the Statista Institute as winners of the 2021 "best sites to buy on the internet" award. The rankings were based on 16 transport-related criteria defined by ColisConsult, such as the clarity of delivery conditions, the competitiveness of prices and the range of delivery solutions.

Spartoo is ranked number one in terms of delivery quality within the "multi-brand footwear" category, with a score of 8.11/10. The Group's score is also above the average score for the "Fashion Accessories" sector, which stands at 7.34.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, stated: "This study, carried out by an independent expert, is an additional proof of our know-how and the quality of our services. Delivery is a key driver of customer satisfaction and a crucial stage in our business. This expertise, internalized since the creation of Spartoo, has benefited from our full mastery of the value chain and the creation of a network of local partners covering all Europe. This strategy enables Spartoo to fulfil 98% of its deliveries on time in Europe and to achieve one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the e-commerce industry. Combined with one of the widest selections of fashion items online, Spartoo has all the necessary resources to continue and accelerate its growth, both in its core business and in the range of services developed for professionals

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

