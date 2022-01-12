Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2022 and that it will hold an investors webinar in French on January 27, 2022 at 11:00am CET.

2022 financial calendar

Event Date* 2021 Full-Year Sales January 26, 2022 2021 Full-Year Results April 20, 2022 2022 First-Quarter Sales April 20, 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting June 8, 2022 2022 First-Half Sales July 12, 2022 2022 First-Half Results September 14, 2022 2022 Third-Quarter Sales October 12, 2022

Note (*): Press releases are published after stock market closes. This information is subject to modification.

Investors webinar in French on January 27, 2022

The Company also announces that a webinar will be held on January 27, 2022 at 11:00am CET. Pierre Jérôme, Stéphane Bette and Manuel Lanfossi, respectively, Chairman and CEO, Deputy CEO, and CFO, will present SpineGuard's' expectations related to the recently signed agreement with WishBone Medical, the latest advances of the company's innovation pipeline and strategic directions for 2022. This webinar will be held in French and will be followed by a Q&A session. For non-French speakers, please contact us for on-demand meetings. The webinar will be accessible via the following link: registration link

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005077/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Manuel Lanfossi

CFO

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Pierre Laurent

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu