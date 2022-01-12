Agomab Therapeutics NV ('Agomab') today announced that Tim Knotnerus, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview and update at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET (14:00 CET).

In addition, Agomab will participate in the following financial conferences over the next quarter:

SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference held virtually on February 14-15, 2022

Cowen 42 nd Annual Healthcare Conference Boston, USA on March 7-9, 2022

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference March 15-16, 2022

About Agomab

Agomab is translating a deep expertise in growth factor biology to pioneer and develop novel treatments that aim to resolve fibrosis, repair tissue structure and restore organ function. Combining new scientific insights with robust drug development and a long-term corporate vision, we are building a broad clinical pipeline of differentiated programs with disease modifying potential in severe organ failure and fibrotic diseases.

