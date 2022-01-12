The "Food Delivery Regulatory Report: Local Regions Lead in Regulation Push in Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed look at the platforms sector, covering all areas of relevant law from workers' rights and taxation, to food safety, environment and transportation.

While there has been little movement at federal level in Switzerland over employment classification, there has been a strong push from several cantons from both the cantonal government and their courts. Unions are also very active.

The main legal source for labour law in Switzerland is the Code of Obligations, but there are many laws that govern aspects of employment. Cantons may also establish regional regulation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control

2.1 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control Current Legal Framework

2.2 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control Upcoming Legal Initiatives And Political Debate

3 Taxation

3.1 Taxation Current Legal Framework

4 Environment

4.1 Environment Current Legal Framework

4.2 Environment Upcoming Legal Initiatives And Political Debate

5 Food Safety

5.1 Food Safety Current Legal Framework

6 Commercial

6.1 Commercial Current Legal Framework

7 Transportation

7.1 Transport Current Legal Framework

8 Relevant Laws

Companies Mentioned

Uber Eats

Uber

