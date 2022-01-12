SQLI: 2021 revenues in line with target

European digital services group SQLI announced consolidated revenue for 2021 up +6%[1], in line with the objective announced by Senior Management.

€M - IFRS - unaudited data 2020 2021 Change Revenue 213.7 225.7 +6%

Business activity in the last quarter 2021 (€59.6M) was in line with anticipated trends, with an increase of +8% reported and +7% at constant exchange rates. This increase brought 2021 revenues to €225.7M compared with €213.7M in 2020, representing an increase of +6% reported and +5% at constant scope and exchange rates.

As a reminder, SQLI benefited in first-quarter 2021 from the scope effect related to the integration, in March 2020, of Redbox Digital, an e-commerce agency based in the UK and in the Middle East. The following three quarters were driven by purely organic growth.

The Group recorded a year of return to growth, both in France (+10% in fourth-quarter 2021 and +4% over the full year) and internationally (+5% in the last quarter and +8% over the year). Annual activity thus amounted to 53% in France (€119.1M) and 47% internationally (€106.6M).

CONFIRMATION OF PROFITABILITY TARGET

In this context, SQLI confirmed its ambition to achieve a 2021 operating margin up 2 points compared with 2020 (as a reminder: 3.4% in 2020).

TENDER OFFER

As a reminder, SQLI is subject to a public tender offer initiated by Synsion BidCo, which is controlled by DBAY Advisors, an international management company and shareholder of SQLI since 2019 (with nearly 30% of the capital upon the launch of the Offer).

The Offer is open until 28 January 2022 at the price of €31 per share. This price represents a premium of 40% compared to the average closing price of the share weighted by daily volumes over twelve months preceding the publication of the press release announcing the intention of DBAY Advisors to file the Offer. A shareholder representing 9.4% of the share capital has undertaken to tender its shares into the Offer.

SQLI will publish its annual 2021 results on 10 March 2022 after close of trading.

Receive SQLI financial news free of charge by e-mail by signing up at: www.actusnews.com

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital.

Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency and promote their growth.

SQLI's 2,000 employees are spread over 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2021, the SQLI Group generated revenues of €226M.

SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Follow SQLI on LinkedIn

Follow SQLI on Facebook and Twitter

Investor Relations

Olivier Stephan - +33 (0)1 85 64 20 20 - ostephan@sqli.com

Jerôme Fabreguettes-Leib - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 - jfl@actus.fr

Financial Press Relations

Déborah Schwartz - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35 - dschwartz@actus.fr

€M - IFRS - unaudited data 2020 2021 Change Q1 58.9 56.3 -4% O/w International 23.7 26.7 +12% O/w France 35.2 29.6 -16% Q2 51.3 57.5 +12% O/w International 25.4 26.5 +4% O/w France 25.9 31.0 +20% Q3 48.1 52.3 +9% O/w International 23.3 25.5 +9% O/w France 24.7 26.8 +9% Q4 55.4 59.6 +8% O/w International 26.2 27.9 +5% O/w France 29.2 31.7 +10%

[1] Estimated unaudited data

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZhqaJ1pYmnJmZ1paMZlaGNqaWiTmWebapeVlWptZ5rKnWxpmmqSnJeZZnBjnGds

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72726-sqli_cp_ca_2021_en_vdef.pdf