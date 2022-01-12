COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 1bn HyPfe due 2032

Post-stabilisation notice

January 12, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€ 1bn Mortgage Covered Bond due 2032

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45WY7 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.25% due 12th Jan 2032 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Bayerische Landesbank

DZ Bank

Banco Santander

UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

