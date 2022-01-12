COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 1bn HyPfe due 2032
London
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
€ 1bn Mortgage Covered Bond due 2032
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45WY7
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.25% due 12th Jan 2032
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Bayerische Landesbank
DZ Bank
Banco Santander
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.