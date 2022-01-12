Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Expands REMI Broadcast Hub and Adds to Mobile Fleet

Broadcast Management Group double capacity of its state of the art REMI Broadcast Hub - while BMG rolls out another new REMI mobile unit.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Broadcast Management Group is marking the one-year anniversary of completion of the first REMI Broadcast Hub by doubling that same facility's capacity. The Hub was built on the workflow model of centralized technology and decentralized staffing. This expansion includes building two new control rooms, expanding our Grass Valley LDX World Cam camera packages, adding an assortment of broadcast box and ENG lenses and coms kits for remote directors, TDs, A-1s and graphics operators. The company has also created another new REMI mobile unit. BMG has just completed doubling the size of its technical core including the installation of a 528x528 Utah Scientific Series 2 router frame.

"BMG is constantly utilizing leading edge REMI technology in their REMI mobile units and in their Las Vegas Broadcast Operations Center. BMG's System's Integration Division works closely with all of our key vendors to know what is in development and what's ready for us to deploy throughout our REMI Network." said Megan Kirst, Senior VP of Systems Integration. "By knowing what is available, and more importantly, what works and what doesn't, we are able to advise on the right equipment for both BMG and our client's projects, designing the most state- of-the- art system."

"During the last year we have experienced unprecedented growth in our live, entertainment, sports and news business, representing a revenue increase over 2020 of 150%. This growth comes from a diverse client base. This is on top of 43% growth in 2020 over 2019", said Todd Mason, Chief Executive of Broadcast Management Group. Mason says, "our projects are generally large and complex and occur all across the country, so having the type of robust technology supported by a very experienced staff has been essential to our success."

"In 2022 BMG intends to roll out 2 additional REMI mobile units that will give us further geographic diversity of our mobile fleet and we will continue to expand our outsourced production services", said Mark Ott, Director of REMI Broadcast Hub operations. "One of our outsource service offerings has been building client-owned studios, then home-running the cameras back to our REMI Broadcast Hub. This allows clients to leverage our control rooms, technical core, transmissions, and staff, Ott continued. This in turn enables clients to reduce Cap X, lower build out expense, minimize head count and space.

BMG is committed to providing its clients the very latest in technology to ensure the highest production quality and the most flexibility for leveraging talent in the most cost-effective manner.

Broadcast Management Group is a full service media company with six divisions: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration and event management. BMG also operates a state-of-the-art Broadcast Data Production Hub and custom-built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

