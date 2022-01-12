6K Appoints Former Allstate CEO and Chairman Edward Liddy to its Board of Directors

This appointment brings peerless experience as a previous board member of Boeing, 3M, Abbott and Goldman Sachs to support 6K's accelerated growth

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, today announced the appointment of Edward Liddy to its Board of Directors. The former Chairman of The Allstate Corporation and interim Chairman of AIG as well as a board member of some of the most iconic fortune 500 companies has joined 6K's Board of Directors to aid in the preparation for rapid financial and commercial growth in both additive manufacturing and battery material markets. Mr. Liddy's breadth of experience as a Chairman, CEO and Board member for global organizations will provide 6K with invaluable guidance for investment and overall strategy for the company.

Dr. Aaron Bent, CEO of 6K, said: "Ed Liddy brings a tremendous resume and expertise having led global organizations as a CEO and providing a strategic voice as a board member for some of the largest, most respected companies in the world. 6K is collaborating with the top-tier players in both the battery and additive manufacturing markets to replace, legacy technologies to develop and produce performance materials sustainably with our UniMelt microwave plasma platform. Ed's appointment to the board gives us a strategic viewpoint and can provide a unique insight to mergers and acquisition, investment opportunities and commercial partnerships"

With momentous corporate experience in senior operating and financial positions, as well as previously serving on the boards of 3M Company, The Boeing Company, Abbott Laboratories and The Goldman Sachs Group, and a current Board member of AbbVie, Liddy will be a strategic voice for 6K with operational opportunities related to modernizing material supply chains, developing circular economies throughout the US and across the globe and evaluating investment opportunities to help grow the organization.

"The fact that so little of the materials central to critical 21st Century technologies are produced in the United States is certainly an issue that needs to be resolved rapidly," adds Liddy. "6K's UniMelt system can go a long way in solving the problem, disrupting the current inadequate supply chains and bringing the manufacturing of advanced materials to US soil, while at the same time reducing cost and increasing sustainability. The combination of 6K's unique technology and the momentum the company is gaining by its investments in state-of-the-art production facilities in both additive manufacturing and battery materials drove my enthusiasm to invest in 6K and join its Board of Directors."

6K has developed the world's first industrial-grade microwave plasma production technology that produces advanced materials in the energy and additive manufacturing markets. The company has announced the investment of $30 million into its Battery Center of Excellence over the next two years, tripling the size of its facility in North Andover, MA, as well as a partnership with Heritage Battery Recycling to commercialize the first cathode-grade battery recycling network for the North American market, and with Albemarle to develop novel lithium battery materials that can enable breakthrough levels of lithium-ion battery performance. The 6K Additive division produces the world's only premium AM powder made from sustainable sources that is in full scale production today. Through its metal alloying group, 6K annually upcycles over 3 million pounds of scrap titanium that translates into 3 billion pounds of aluminum used in the automotive and aerospace industries.

Mr. Liddy served as a partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (private equity) from April to September 2008 and from January 2010 to December 2015. At the request of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Mr. Liddy served as Interim Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. From 1994 to 2008 he served the Allstate Corporation sequentially as President & Chief Operating Officer (1994-1998); Chairman, President & CEO (1999-2006); and Chairman (2007-2008).

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.

6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications.

The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over a million pounds of Ti-64 per year, and has recently built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.

