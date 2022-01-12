Sirena Inc.: Sirena Inc Discusses the Difference Between Sirena and Conventional Vacuums

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Utilizing state of the art water-based filtration technology, the Sirena vacuum cleaner sets the gold standard in the elimination of dirt, dust, allergens and odors from homes and businesses alike.

Heralded as the world's best vacuum cleaner for allergy sufferers, pet owners and homeowners seeking natural solutions to keep their spaces clean, Sirena discusses the key differences that set it apart from the sea of competitors in the space.

Superior Efficiency Produces Superior Results

The SIRENA System is engineered around a highly-efficient vacuum powered by a water filtration system. This system harnesses the natural filtration power of water to effectively pick up and trap in the water basin a broad range of particulates, allergens, odors, airborne pathogens and more.

Research has demonstrated that water filtration powered vacuum systems are a healthier alternative for those suffering from allergies, asthma or other breathing disorders, making the Sirena Vacuum an attractive option for those seeking a healthier and cleaner environment. But that's not the only thing that makes Sirena stand out from conventional vacuums.

Sirena Total Home Cleaning System: a notch above the rest

HEPA Based Technology

Considered the standard in air filtration for hospitals and clinical settings, Sirena utilizes HEPA filtration technology in concert with its water-based filtration system to achieve optimal results.

Deodorizing and Aromatizing

Pulling double-duty, this vacuum comes equipped with a 'low speed' setting to both deodorize and aromatize the air, eliminating odors and creating a fresh and inviting environment that smells as good as it looks.

Allergy Reducing

Sirena's innovative technology and filtration systems are engineered to outperform the competition, focused on reducing allergens such as pet dander and dust mites from floors, fabrics, and more.

Unrivaled Efficiency

Unlike traditional 'bagged' vacuums, the Sirena's water-based filtration system never clogs, resulting in optimal airflow and maximum suction power with every use. Compared to conventional vacuums, Sirena is able to remove many of the most frustrating and concerning aspects of deep cleaning.

The Sirena Difference: compared to other vacuums

Eliminates 99.99% of all allergens

Capable of picking up liquids from hard surfaces

Never requires replacement of expensive bags (just clean water)

Doubles down as an air purifier, deodorizer and can aromatize the air

Never loses airflow or suction, resulting in superior results with every use

Reduces allergies and air pollution by only releasing 'water washed' clean air

Eliminates the widest range of pollutants, including but not limited to allergens, VOC gases, staphylococcus bacteria, chemicals, mold, dirt, viruses and more.

Conventional Vacuums

Exhaust air that often contains airborne particulates and allergens

Requires tedious and expensive bag replacement or filter replacements

Requires filter cleaning and maintenance in order to maintain suction and airflow

Vacuum bags are a significant source of indoor air pollution and require handling with care

About Sirena Inc.

Sold in over 30 countries worldwide, Sirena Inc. is known for its forward-thinking vacuum technology, innovative solutions, and focus on health and cleanliness.

For over a decade, the company has remained committed to its daily goal of improving the lives of people who are health-conscious and environmentally minded. Its product lines purify and freshen the air, improving indoor air quality and removing dangerous bacteria, pathogens, allergens, and pollutants.

Those interested in learning more about the company, or in its robust line of innovative products, are encouraged to visit the official website to explore Sirena Inc's product line or to make an online purchase.

