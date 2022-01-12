True REST Float Spa: Ring in the New Year with the Ultimate Relaxation Benefits of Float Therapy

Discover True REST in 2022 with Unlimited Floating for a Month

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Say goodbye to a stressful and hectic 2021 and hello to 2022 by experiencing one of the most relaxing and holistic therapies available: flotation therapy. True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand, is launching a new float offer for 2022 to help guests rejuvenate their mind, body and spirit with the gift of one month of unlimited float therapy sessions after enrolling or upgrading to a plus or premium membership plan during the entirety of January. As the ultimate gift of relaxation, floating is a great way to escape the pressure of new year's resolutions, de-stress from the holiday season and focus on total health and wellness.

"While it's imperative to set new goals for ourselves, if we're tired, stressed and worn out, it makes it difficult to go after what we want. Taking self-care into consideration in the new year provides an opportunity to fully recharge and have enough energy and passion for accomplishing the things we want out of life. Float therapy is a great way to reset and rejuvenate the mind and body, contributing to a healthier and happier new year," said Mandy Rowe, director of franchising at True REST Float Spa.

True REST Float Spa wants to help initiate and maintain the resolutions and promises to live a healthier life with an effortless and enjoyable all-natural experience. Float therapy is the perfect escape from daily stressors, allowing guests to experience a mental and physical transformation. Based on REST, reduced environmental stimulus therapy, floating is an all-natural and holistic health and wellness practice that improves the body's entire wellbeing. Each 60-minute session gives individuals the chance to experience complete peace and serenity.

Instead of focusing on only improving the mind or the physical body, True REST provides a place where individuals can recover and relieve conditions of both, such as stress and chronic pain. All that is needed to start floating is an appointment at any True REST location across the United States. Guests enjoy a private room equipped with a shower, changing area, customizable float pod, an oxygen bar and an oasis room. Each 60-minute floating session removes external stimuli to decrease distractions and enhance the power of tranquility.

Float therapy is a complementary practice that lets users discover a zero-gravity experience by floating on top of a solution of water mixed with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Individuals have the power to customize the experience by controlling the lights, music and movement of the pod lid. Those interested in discovering the true power of a sensory deprivation experience can do so in the pods with no music or lights, eventually entering a dream-like state. Other benefits of float therapy include:

Reduced stress

Alleviation of chronic pain symptoms, such as muscle tension pain, fibromyalgia and arthritis

Improved sleep, focus and concentration

Reduced symptoms of anxiety, depression and tension

Improved mindfulness and awareness

Strengthened mental training and visualization

True REST Float Spa wants everyone to experience the science of feeling great, offering quality care and luxurious services at each of its locations. All True REST spas have between two to six float pods available to serve guests daily; expertly trained staff are available to answer questions and walk first-time guests through the entire experience. Committed to changing people's lives for the better, True REST Float Spa understands the unique needs of each individual and goes above and beyond to ensure a positive and uplifting experience.

The January float therapy special from True REST is available now through Jan. 31 at all True REST Float Spa locations. To learn more about unlimited floating and the float therapy brand, visit www.TrueREST.com. Or find the nearest True REST spa to speak with an experienced float consultant for more details at TrueREST.com/locations.

About True REST Float Spa

Ture REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 39 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to www.TrueREST.com. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://TrueRESTfranchising.com/.

