Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces two changes in its executive committee:

Jose Maria Gonzalez, Regional Managing Director Southern Europe and Australia New Zealand, Executive Committee Member, has elected to retire and will leave the Group on 28 February 2022.

Jose Maria Gonzalez worked for the Group in a number of capacities for the past 37 years, such as Managing Director for Spain in 2010, and Managing Director of the Cars Business Unit in 2018. He has been an Executive Committee member since 2015.



The Group warmly thanks him for his unwavering dedication to the Group and his strong contribution to the company's performance, in particular for having established Europcar Mobility Group as an undisputed leader on the Spanish market and on the low-cost segment.

Jose Maria Gonzalez will hand over his responsibilities to Gary Smith who will extend his current scope of responsibility to include all corporate countries and regional clusters, as Group Chief Countries Officer.

With this new role, Gary will continue to report to Olivier Baldassari, Group Chief Operating Officer.

Yvonne Leuschner, Managing Director of the Vans Trucks Business Unit, Executive Committee member, will leave the Group at the end of January to pursue new career interests.

Yvonne Leuschner joined the Group in 2017 to build the Vans Trucks Business Unit. Since then, she has successfully developed, with a dedicated team, a state-of-the-art expertise on light commercial vehicle rental which highly contributed to the performance of the Group over the past years and to its resilience during the Covid crisis.

For all of these strong inputs and contributions, the Group would like to warmly thank her.

Yvonne Leuschner will hand over her responsibilities to Clive Forsythe, who was previously Commercial Director for the UK perimeter and is appointed Managing Director of the Vans Trucks Business Unit, effective as the 1st of February.

The new composition of the Group Executive Committee is as follows:

Caroline Parot, Chief Executive Officer

- Olivier Baldassari, Chief Operating Officer

- Damien Basselier, Chief Product and Technology Officer

- Jose Blanco, Chief Sales Officer

- Aurélia Cheval, Chief Strategy Officer

- Xavier Corouge, Chief Business and Customer Officer

- Malène Korvin, Chief Finance Officer ad interim

- Denis Langlois, Chief Human Resources Officer

- Franck Rohard, Secretary General

- Gary Smith, Chief Countries Officer

