Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has started the preliminary steps to acquiring additional Cobalt properties near the town of Cobalt, Ontario. The District of Cobalt is known for its high grades, ethical supply, and historic mining.

The Company plans to expand its profile and increase its presence in the district by acquiring further projects. As several economies push for cutting carbon emissions, a demand for battery materials have increased exponentially leading to a shortage in Lithium and Cobalt.

The Company is expecting positive sample results from their 2021 Cobalt exploration program soon, in which the Company plans to develop an extensive 2022 Cobalt exploration program and rely on the results to determine centralized areas to focus on. Although the Company's primary objective and focus is on their Lithium Projects, Quantum is looking to several Cobalt prospects to further enhance their Battery Metal Portfolio.

"We have chosen the District of Cobalt to search for several new projects to acquire due to the past success we have had in the area. By securing additional projects, we will be able to cement our position as a leading battery metal Company and further open the opportunity to have a more extensive work program in the coming years. Globally there continues to be a significant shortage of "EV metals" with conflict free cobalt leading the charge, if we are able to establish a resource of cobalt our company will be one of the preferred suppliers for many EV companies," states David Greenway, Director.

