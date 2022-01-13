Redishred Capital Corp. Announces New Stock Option Grants

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") (TSXV:KUT) has granted options to non-management Directors of the Company as part of their Board compensation. The options are to purchase an aggregate of common shares as set forth below.

Effective January 4, 2022, Redishred has granted 323,486 stock options at an exercise price of $0.88. The options vest equally over the next four years on each anniversary date of the grant and have a term of five years, expiring on January 4, 2027.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States and Internationally. PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis.PROSHRED® currently services over 40 markets in the United States. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED® franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fourteen corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV:KUT)

Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 849-3469 Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Harjit Brar, CPA, CA

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

harjit.brar@redishred.com

Phone: (416) 986-7028 Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Redishred Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683300/Redishred-Capital-Corp-Announces-New-Stock-Option-Grants