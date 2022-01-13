Carbon-neutral operations by 2030

Ontex [Euronext: Ontex], a leading provider of personal hygiene products and services in more than 110 countries has formally submitted its climate targets to the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTI), an initiative supported by the Belgian Alliance of Climate Action (BACA). BACA is a community of Belgium-based organizations that choose the path of science-based targets. These targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Carbon-neutral operations

Ontex commits to achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2030. The company will reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions (also called scope 1 2 emissions) by 50% by 2030, compared to the base year 2018. Ontex aims to achieve these goals through energy savings, on-site renewable energy production, purchasing energy from renewable sources, and carbon offsets via reforestation projects.

Reduction of emissions across the value chain

The Belgium-based personal hygiene group also wants to cut the emissions of its global supply chain (scope 3 emissions) by 25% by 2030, compared to the base year 2020. Ontex wants to reduce the carbon emissions in its supply chain by cooperating with its suppliers and by focusing on sustainable product design and more efficient transport. For example, suppliers are asked to report how they reduce emissions to Ontex on an annual basis. Ontex will report this combined supply chain progress as part of its annual report.

First achievements on the road to 2030

Ontex's 19 factories on five continents currently run on more than 70% renewable energy.

This includes own energy production with rooftop solar power installations in Spain, Belgium, Mexico and a new solar power installation in Italy, which is the country's largest solar installation for on-site power consumption.

Ontex also seeks to reduce the impact of emissions caused by the incineration of used diapers (scope 3), conducting projects on the compostability of its diaper pads. Energy savings and other measures have reduced Ontex's own carbon emissions (scope 1-2 emissions) by 15% in 2020 compared to 2018.

Essential to long-term business success

"Climate change is threatening to disrupt every aspect of our lives-creating negative environmental impacts, food supply stress and socioeconomic instability. We see achieving climate-neutral operations by 2030, and reducing carbon emissions through our supply chain as essential to our long-term business success," said Annick De Poorter, Ontex's Executive Vice President for Sustainability and Innovation.

Next steps in 2022

Ontex submitted its goals in December of 2021 and expects them to be validated by the Science-Based Target Initiative in 2022. Ontex regularly discloses its company-wide emissions and reports transparently on progress towards its targets on an annual basis. The next update will be given in April of 2022, when Ontex's 2021 annual report is published.

About the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTI)

The Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) is a climate action partnership between Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Climate targets are considered 'science-based' if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Chicolastic, Fiore, Mia, as well as leading retailer brands. Employing some 10,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. For more information about Ontex's sustainability approach: www.ontex.com/sustainability

