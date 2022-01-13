Free Registration for European virtual summit is now open

Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) announces the European dates for AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT, the industry's leading electronics design conference. The free three-day virtual summit will take place February 2-4, one week after the Americas event. Both conferences will feature the same dynamic educational content and will include live Q A sessions, interactive design education seminars, and online meet greets.

Celebrating its fifth year, AltiumLive is the biggest global virtual conference for printed circuit board (PCB) designers. The annual gathering attracts the printed circuit board (PCB) design community's greatest and brightest, with over 30 technical sessions on five uniquely curated tracks containing valuable educational content that designers can apply regardless of the software tools they use.

"Last year, PCB designers from more than 90 countries attended AltiumLive virtually, and we're anticipating record attendance at this year's events," said Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium. "With virtual summit options for both the Americas and Europe, designers have the opportunity to learn, connect, and get inspired, no matter where they are in the world and all for free."

AltiumLive attendees get to immerse themselves in every facet of the PCB design to manufacturing process. This year's educational tracks include Design Principles and Practices; Simulation, Test Measurement; Supply Chain; Manufacturing; and Training on Altium Designer and Altium 365.

Registration for the European summit is now open, so don't miss out on this amazing event! For more detailed information about AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT and to register for the free virtual Americas or European conferences, please visit https://www.altium.com/summit/.

About Altium

Altium, LLC, (ASX:ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

