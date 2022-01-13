- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen Q1 revenue EUR 268 million vs. estimate EUR 255 million.
- • Q1 organic growth 9% vs. estimate 4.4%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 27-28% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 140-170 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY organic growth 5-8% (unchanged)
- • Q1 net income EUR 46.2 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 65 million vs. estimate EUR 64 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 24.4% vs. estimate 25%
- • Production efficiencies and scalability effects from the solid sales performance were offset by higher input costs not yet reflected in the sales prices, a general ramp- up of activities including travel, and the full inclusion of HMO
- • Food Cultures & Enzymes continued its strong momentum in the first quarter, while Health & Nutrition delivered a strong rebound, CEO said
CHR HANSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de