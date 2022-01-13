BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Forfeiture of performance rights
London, January 13
13 January 2022
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Forfeiture of performance rights
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that 420,864 performance rights granted under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) held by one or more former employees have been forfeited. The forfeiture occurred in accordance with the LTIP following the cessation of employment other than for a "Qualifying Reason" (as that term is defined in the LTIP).
Following the forfeiture, Base Resources has the following securities on issue:
- 1,178,011,850 fully paid ordinary shares;
- 76,570,331 performance rights issued under the LTIP, comprising:
- 8,149,202 vested performance rights, which remain subject to exercise; and
- 68,421,129 unvested performance rights subject to performance testing in accordance with their terms of issue.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
